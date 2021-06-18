GIFMM Colombia: Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants - June 2021

As of 31 January 2021, more than 1.7 million Venezuelans were living in Colombia. Since the start of the mandatory isolation measures, introduced by the National Government in March 2020 as part of the COVID-19 response, (temporary) returns to Venezuela have increased. Although the borders were officially closed, since September 2020, a significant number of Venezuelans have re-entered Colombia while others are entering the country for the first time. It is expected that now, since borders have officially open as of 2 June 2021, around 200,000 Venezuelans will enter Colombia in the first 3 to 5 months, according to the Colombian Migration Authorities. That said, the fact that Venezuela has yet to open its side of the border may mean that actual numbers of regular arrivals will be less.