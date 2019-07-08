GIFMM Colombia: Situational Report May 2019

By the end of May 2019, just under 1.3 million Venezuelans were living in Colombia. As the number of arrivals of refugees, migrants and Colombian returnees continues to increase, their basic needs, including access to food, basic medical care, accommodation and documentation, continue to grow. Around 60% are in a regular situation and 40% in an irregular situation. In addition to these immediate humanitarian needs, access to the labor market is essential to ensure the long-term socio-economic integration of refugees, migrants and returning Colombians. The continued arrival of people of interest to Colombia requires comprehensive and timely assistance to provide emergency assistance in critical areas, such as health and registration, and also highlights the need to provide more durable solutions such as access to education, livelihoods and employment. The Inter-agency Group on Mixed Migration Flows (GIFMM) coordinates the response for Venezuelan refugees and migrants, Colombian returnees and host populations, both at the national level, and through the local presence in 11 departments, in a manner that is complementary to the Colombian State.

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

• On May 3, several shots were fired from the Venezuelan side of the Simón Bolívar International Bridge, causing panic among people crossing the bridge and those waiting for their passports at the migration control point on the Colombian side of the border, in Norte de Santander. People inside the offices of the National Police, Migration Colombia, and the National Guard of Venezuela remained inside while the situation lasted. The local GIFMM continues to monitor the security situation on the bridge.

• On May 14, the government of Colombia announced its assistance plan for former members of the armed forces and Venezuelan police who live in Colombia, with the purpose of helping them to continue integrating into civilian life.

• On May 22, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Trujillo, held a press conference on the Venezuela situation, to draw attention to the response needs in Colombia for refugees, migrants and returnees. The Minister acknowledged the work of the GIFMM coordination platform and requested greater funding in Colombia for the 2019 RMRP. He also stressed the importance of the socioeconomic inclusion of the Venezuelan population in Colombia.

• On May 23, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Trujillo, visited the department of La Guajira where he participated in the weekly Unified Command Post meeting (Puesto de Mando Unificado, PMU), and attended the inauguration of the Migrant and Refugee Care Center in Riohacha, as well as visiting the Integrated Assistance Center in Maicao. During the same visit, the director of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute (ICBF) Juliana Pungiluppi, and the Colombian First Lady, María Juliana Ruiz, inaugurated a boarding school for victims of sexual violence which is operated by the Renacer Foundation in Riohacha and will house 50 children, Venezuelan and Colombian girls and adolescents between 7 and 17 years old.

• On May 29, Migración Colombia announced an extension to the validity of the Special Stay Permit (PEP) for the first phase of applicants; (68,000 people with PEP I) who obtained the permit between August 3 and October 31, 2017 and whose document is about to expire. The measure came into force on June 4, 2019, and allows the holders of this PEP an extension of two additional years; the extension can be requested through an online form, free of charge.