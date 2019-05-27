GIFMM Colombia: Situational Report March 2019
More than 1.2 million Venezuelans are living in Colombia, and thousands continue to enter each day. Refugees and migrants, as well as returning Colombians are arriving with protection and basic needs including access to food, basic healthcare and shelter. In addition, essential services and infrastructure in host communities are being impacted by the volume of arrivals.
The continued arrival of refugees and migrants in the country, coupled with ongoing insecurity in border areas and challenges in the State response, require a comprehensive and timely response to deliver assistance in critical areas including healthcare, registration, access to education, livelihoods and employment.
The Interagency Group on Mixed Migration Flows (GIFMM), coordinates the response for Venezuelan refugees and migrants, Colombian returnees and host communities, both at the national level and through local presence in 11 departments, complementing the response of the Colombian State.
OPERATIONAL CONTEXT
Official border crossings in Arauca and Norte de Santander remain closed on the Venezuelan side, following events on February 23 however humanitarian corridors continue to remain open for those with special needs, including school children, pregnant women, the ill and the elderly. On 11 March, Migración Colombia reported that some 5,000 Venezuelans (3,300 school children and 1,800 adults with medical needs) were permitted to cross the border via the humanitarian corridor. The official closure of these border crossings continues to give rise to crossings via irregular and often unsafe alternative routes. In Cucuta, Norte de Santander, heavy rains in the last week of March caused the swelling of the Táchira River made the irregular river crossing more dangerous for Venezuelans crossing into Colombia. The border in Paraguachón, La Guajira remained open during March with an average of 2,500 people entering Colombia with stamped passports per week during the month, an increase from an average of 2,070 weekly entries in February.
On 8 March, the Migración Colombia announced an extension of the validity of Venezuelan passports for two years from their date of expiry, permitting Venezuelans with expired documents to enter Colombia regularly. The measure is expected to benefit some 500,000 Venezuelans who are expected to travel on passports that have expired, or are about to expire. The measure is intended to encourage regular entries and reduce the risk of threats such as bribery, trafficking and exploitation for those who might otherwise be forced to enter Colombia irregularly.
The suspension of Ecuador’s entry requirements for Venezuelans came into effect at the Rumichaca International Bridge in Nariño from Thursday 29 March where GIFMM members reported a reduction in identified cases and referrals to services in Colombia, as people are able to cross into Ecuador more easily without additional documentation. At the San Miguel International Bridge in Putumayo, the measures came into effect on Sunday 31 March. In both Nariño and Putumayo, roadblocks and demonstrations by indigenous groups on key highways restricted the flows of Venezuelans reaching the border to cross into Ecuador. When consensus was reached between the Government and indigenous authorities, blockades were lifted causing a large arrival of Venezuelans in Ipiales, causing long lines at the CEBAF, and some people forced to sleep outside overnight.
On 8 March the Integrated Assistance Centre was inaugurated by the local government and international cooperation in Maicao, La Guajira, with a capacity to host up to 350 refugees and migrants. In Maicao, a needs assessment showed that more than 81% of Venezuelans had an urgent need for shelter.