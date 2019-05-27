GIFMM Colombia: Situational Report March 2019

More than 1.2 million Venezuelans are living in Colombia, and thousands continue to enter each day. Refugees and migrants, as well as returning Colombians are arriving with protection and basic needs including access to food, basic healthcare and shelter. In addition, essential services and infrastructure in host communities are being impacted by the volume of arrivals.

The continued arrival of refugees and migrants in the country, coupled with ongoing insecurity in border areas and challenges in the State response, require a comprehensive and timely response to deliver assistance in critical areas including healthcare, registration, access to education, livelihoods and employment.

The Interagency Group on Mixed Migration Flows (GIFMM), coordinates the response for Venezuelan refugees and migrants, Colombian returnees and host communities, both at the national level and through local presence in 11 departments, complementing the response of the Colombian State.

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT