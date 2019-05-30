GIFMM Colombia: Situational Report April 2019

More than 1.2 million Venezuelans live in Colombia and large number of people continue to enter the country each day. Refugees and migrants, as well as Colombian returnees have unmet basic needs, including access to food, basic medical care, accommodation and documentation.

The increase in this population has led to an increased demand for services which exceeds the capacity of local institutions, affecting both the refugee and migrant population, as well as local communities hosting them. This situation highlights the need to generate a comprehensive and timely response to provide assistance in critical areas, including medical care, registration, access to education, livelihoods and employment. Interagency attention is concentrated across four key areas of intervention: direct emergency assistance, protection, socio-economic and cultural integration, and strengthening Government capacity.

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

• On April 14, President Duque announced new measures under an ´Impact Plan´ to address the critical situation of Venezuelans, Colombian returnees and host communities in six departments along the Colombian-Venezuelan border - La Guajira, Cesar, Norte de Santander, Arauca, Vichada and Guainía. The Plan outlines an investment of US$228 million will be implemented immediately for up to two years, and includes investment in health services, humanitarian needs including water, sanitation and hygiene, investment in schools, entrepreneurship, livelihoods and the generation of employment. Local GIFMMs in La Guajira, Cesar, Norte de Santander and Arauca, continue to coordinate with local authorities to provide technical support to the government´s roll out of this plan.

• On April 23, the municipal government in Arauca issued Decree 23 to ensure public order, following reports of increase insecurity in the department. This is expected to have consequences for persons of concern travelling to and from Venezuela by the Arauca River, as canoes crossing river are permitted to cross from 6am-6pm daily, when there have been no prior restrictions.

• On April 25, the Interagency Group for Mixed Migration Flows (GIFMM) in Bogotá hosted a high level visit of Mr Eduardo Stein, Joint Special Representative for the Venezuela Situation who briefed Ambassadors and Heads of Cooperation from more than 12 donor countries on the humanitarian needs in Colombia for refugees, migrants, returnees and host communities. Mr Stein also hosted a meeting with the national representatives of more than 30 interagency member organisations.

• Demonstrations and protests in Venezuela on Tuesday 30 April and Wednesday 1 May did not affect population flows greatly in the three border departments of La Guajira, Norte de Santander and Arauca. In Norte de Santander the border remains closed on the Venezuelan side, with humanitarian corridors existing on the three international bridges. During the month, a daily average of 12,386 entries and 12,336 exits to Colombia indicates that an average of 50 people are remaining in Colombia each day, a significant number given that the border remains officially closed. In Paraguachón, La Guajira a daily average of some 617 entries and 201 exits suggests that some 400 people are remaining in Colombia each day.

Key updates from local GIFMMs include:

• GIFMM Norte de Santander, Arauca and La Guajira: there has been an increase in the demand for specialized medical care and treatment of chronic diseases for Venezuelan refugees and migrants. The need to strengthen and expand the capacity of educational institutions has been identified, given the large number of children and adolescents who need schooling.

• GIFMM Valle de Cauca: there has been a notable increase in ‘caminantes’ - people walking to reach other cities in Colombia or the southern border with Ecuador. Mainly single men and minors without documentation have been identified as those most in need of humanitarian transport assistance. Local GIFMM members are also focusing delivering medium and long term with actions for the socio-economic and cultural integration of the population.

• GIFMM Bogotá: During the month there has been a population increase around the transport terminal and the situation of unaccompanied minors continues to worsen. Concerted efforts from the child protection working group are required.