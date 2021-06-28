GIFMM Colombia: RMRP 2021 Response Monitoring Overview - January to April 2021

RESPONSE MONITORING OVERVIEW

Every month, the Inter-Agency Group on Mixed Migration Flows reaches an average of 300,000 people with at least one type of assistance. 60 organizations report nearly 2,000 activities per month in 30 departments and over 200 municipalities.

Almost 54% of the response is undertaken by members of three sectors: Protection with 23% of the activities implemented, followed by Health (22%), and Integration (9%).