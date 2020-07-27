GIFMM Colombia: Joint Rapid Needs Assessment - COVID-19 | June 2020

Assessment report covering the second round of the GIFMM joint multi-sector needs assessment, implemented in June 2020, with an objective to measure the living conditions of Venezuelan refugee and migrant households. Twenty-nine organizations undertook more than 2,500 phone interviews with households, including a panel analysis, to measure how conditions have evolved for the almost 450 households interviewed during both rounds of the assessment.

Introduction

This report details the results of the second round of the joint needs assessment conducted in Colombia in June 2020. The report outlines the methodology used, its scope and the main results. The objective of the assessment is to determine: (i) what are the levels of access to and availability of basic goods and services for households (ii) how living conditions have evolved since the start of the preventative isolation measures, (iii) what is the proportion of households that have received humanitarian assistance, by source of assistance, and (iv) what are the priorities as perceived by the population. This report also contains a panel data analysis of the first round of collection (April) and the second round (June).

The analysis included in this document reflects analysis of the data by member organizations of the Interagency Group on Mixed Migration Flows (GIFMM), as well as the experience and contribution of each of the experts in the sectors evaluated. The graphs presented in this report were prepared by the authors, based on the information collected.

As of 30 April 2020, over 1.78 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants were residing in Colombia (Colombia Migration Unit, 2020) . Thousands more transited through Colombia, towards other countries or Colombian cities. In addition, there were pendular movements of thousands of people, who crossed the border in search of basic needs and services. On 6 March, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Colombia. On 20 March, President Iván Duque announced the start of preventative isolation measures as of 24 March. At the time of the publication of this report, the preventative isolation measures are scheduled to continue until 1 August, with some modifications, including the current 44 exceptions, which allow for the reactivation of some sectors of the economy under Decree 990/2020 (Presidency, 2020).

In light of the significant impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the refugee and migrant population, GIFMM, under its mandate to coordinate the response for Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Colombia, identified a need to collect additional information on the main needs of Venezuelan households, how the situation has evolved in recent months and the main needs of the households.