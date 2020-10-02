GIFMM Colombia: Joint Rapid Needs Assessment - COVID-19 | July 2020

Assessment report with the results of the third round of the Joint Needs Assessment, implemented by 34 GIFMM partners to assess the situation and needs of refugees and migrants in the context of COVID-19. This third round aims to inform the Refugee and Migrant Response Plan - RMRP 2021 by measuring i) households' access and availability of basic goods and services, as well as the main barriers to access, ii) the evolution of living conditions since the start of the preventative isolation measures, and iii) the priorities of the population, in order to inform the Refugee and Migrant Response Plan - RMRP 2021.

INTRODUCTION

This report details the results of the third round of the joint needs assessment by the Interagency Group on Mixed Migration Flows (GIFMM), implemented in July 2020, in the context of the COVID-19 crisis and accompanying preventative measures. The report outlines the methodology used, its scope, and the main results.

The objective of the third round is to understand: i) the levels of access to basic goods and services and main barriers in accessing them ii) how living conditions have evolved since the start of the isolation measures, and iii) the perspectives of the population on their priorities, to inform the development of the 2021 Response Plan for Refugees and Migrants (RMRP).

The analysis included in this document reflects the analysis of the data by member organizations of the Interagency Group on Mixed Migration Flows (GIFMM), as well as the experience and contribution of each of the experts in the sectors evaluated. The graphs presented in this report were prepared by the authors, based on the information collected.

As of 30 June 2020, more than 1.74 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants were residing in Colombia. (Colombia Migration,2020)1. Thousands more transited through Colombia, towards other countries or Colombian cities. In addition, there were pendular movements of thousands of people, who crossed the border in search of basic needs and services. On 6 March, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in the country, and on 20 March, President Iván Duque announced the measures of obligatory preventive isolation as of March 24, 20202, which were maintained until 31 August 20203 . On 25 August, President Duque announced the lifting of the obligatory preventive isolation measures, to be replaced by a period of ´Selective Isolation´4 as of 1 September, which constitutes the lifting of several restrictions on the economy. Please note that this assessment does not aim to measure the impact of these changes in policy on the Venezuelan refugee and migrant population.

In light of the significant impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the refugee and migrant population, GIFMM, under its mandate to coordinate the response for Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Colombia, identified a need to collect additional information on the main needs of Venezuelan households, how the situation has evolved in recent months and the main needs of the households.