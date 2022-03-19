GIFMM Colombia: Joint Needs Assessment, June 2021 Round 5

This report refers to the fifth round of the Joint Needs Assessment of the Interagency Group on Mixed Migratory Flows (GIFMM), conducted in the context of COVID-19 in Colombia during June 2021, in which presents the results and methodology implemented.

The fifth round sought to know: i) what are the levels of access and availability of basic goods and services by households and their problems in accessing them, ii) how living conditions have evolved and iii) what are the priorities of the population, in order to establish a baseline to inform the response for 2022.