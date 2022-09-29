GIFMM Colombia Factsheet: Mixed movements in transit through Urabá region (Colombia - Panama border) - January to July 2022

OVERVIEW

• In 2022, there is evidence of an increase in mixed movements of Venezuelan nationals and persons of other nationalities (mainly from Haiti, Cuba, and several African countries) to Central and North America.

• Although these movements are a regional dynamic, they are particularly evident in the Urabá region (departments of Antioquia and Chocó in Colombia) where the crossing of the Darién Gap represents multiple challenges for people in transit, even putting their lives at risk, as some deaths have been reported in this stretch of the route.

• The nature of this route, characterized by dangerous stretches of sea and jungle exposes refugees and migrants to multiple risks, such as rights violations, exploitation, and abuse. Particular risks are identified for women and children and adolescents (especially UASC).

• In Necoclí, the main port of Urabá region, there is limited capacity to receive and assist refugees and migrants: the supply of basic goods and services is saturated and further complicated by the tourist nature of the area.

• Many refugees and migrants transiting this part of the transcontinental route are not aware of its particular risks and challenges. Social media does not provide sufficient information.

• Given the magnitude and urgency of the situation, the Interagency Group on Mixed Migratory Flows (GIFMM) created the local GIFMM Urabá and specifically the Working Group on Mixed Movements to accompany and complement the work of local authorities to address the situation; however, significant sectoral gaps have been identified.