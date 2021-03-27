GIFMM Colombia: COVID-19 Joint Needs Assessment, December 2020

INTRODUCTION

This report details the results of the fourth round of the joint needs assessment by the Interagency Group on Mixed Migration Flows (GIFMM), implemented in November 2020, in the context of the COVID-19 crisis and accompanying preventative measures. The report outlines the methodology used, its scope, and the main results.

The objective of the fourth round is to understand: (i) what are the levels of access and availability of basic goods and services and the problems households face in accessing these (ii) how living conditions have evolved and (iii) what are the priorities of the population, with a view to establishing a baseline that will inform the response in 2021.

The analysis included in this document reflects the analysis of the data by member organizations of the Interagency Group on Mixed Migration Flows (GIFMM), as well as the experience and contribution of each of the experts in the sectors evaluated. The graphs presented in this report were prepared by the authors, based on the information collected.

As of 31 October 2020, more than 1.71 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants were residing in Colombia (Colombia Migration, 2020). Thousands more have transited through Colombia, towards other countries or Colombian cities.

In addition, there were pendular movements of thousands of people, who crossed the border in search of basic needs and services. On 6 March the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in the country, and on 20 March President Iván Duque announced the start of the compulsory preventive isolation measures, implemented between 24 March and 31 August 2020, with some modifications, such as the 44 exceptions contemplated since the entry into force of Decree 990 of 2020, which allow the resumption of activities in some sectors of the economy (Presidency, 2020). On 25 August President Duque announced the lifting of the obligatory preventive isolation measures, followed as of 1 September by a period of ¨Selective Isolation¨, which entails the lifting of certain restrictions. This assessment is being carried out in the context of an on-going health emergency (extended until 28 February 2021) and of further lifting of certain measures.

