General Executive Report Displacement Tracking Matrix Survey - DTM for Refugees and Migrants living in Colombia Survey

Introduction

Since 2015, there has been a constant migratory flow from Venezuela to Colombia. This arrival of thousands of Venezuelans to Colombia is the result of involuntary migration1 due to the economic and political situation in their home country, which has become increasingly untenable over the last two years.

It is within this context that IOM Colombia launched the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in keeping with its mission to promote safe, orderly, and regular migration that is grounded in respect for the rights of migrants. The DTM was used to develop an assessment profile of Venezuelan migrants entering Colombia in November 2019 with an intention to remain.