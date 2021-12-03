Fundación ABBACOL Annual Report 2021

1. Introduction:

The ABBACOL Foundation was born in 2005 with the purpose of mainly supporting vulnerable children in Colombia, executing community projects with activities that contribute to education, culture, and social inclusion, thus improving the quality of life of children. Then the purpose of the Foundation was extended to also include the victim population of the armed conflict in Colombia, creating new educational projects through conferences, seminars and workshops aimed at the creation of new self-sustaining companies. This new initiative led the ABBACOL Foundation to project and promote the support of social programs in Colombia, addressing the vulnerability and needs of different municipalities, groups and communities nationwide. In 2019, the ABBACOL Foundation was accredited by the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations ECOSOC, and that same year it was also endorsed by the CAGI Centre d'Accueil de la Genève Internationale, canton of Geneva, Switzerland. In 2021 ABBACOL Foundation was accredited as a member of the International Humanitarian City (IHC) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - Dubai. Abba Colombia works under the essential humanitarian norm. We work with the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. The ABBACOL Foundation during 2021 carried out different projects and programs, and all of them focus on our 5 areas of work. This report specifies the progress, goals and others as a non-governmental entity.