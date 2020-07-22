Flood in Colombia

Heavy and persistent rainfall for over three weeks has caused widespread damage and disruption across the department of Meta, Colombia. In total over 8 municipalities have been suffering from flooding, with Meta being the worst affected.

Over 1200 families have been affected with at least 121 being evacuated. Local authorities have estimated that 1600 hectares of crops have been destroyed. In the Putumayo area, more than 2,310 families were affected by floods and landslides.

Response efforts are underway as temporary shelters and food are needed for those affected.

IDEAM, Colombia's Meteorological Agency, raised the flood alert level to the highest (red), as more heavy rains are forecast in the coming days.