First Summit of Women Peacebuilders held in Bogotá

From October 4-8 in Bogotá, more than 30 women leaders and peacemakers from Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico and Venezuela attended the First Summit of #WomenPeaceBuilders to share their experiences on the role of women in conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

During the 4- day event, the participants visited projects carried out by women former combatants and community members in Popayán, Cauca, and exchanged political, cultural and peacebuilding experiences with women in reintegration process and social leaders. In Bogotá, they attended workshops with representatives of women's organisations, women former combatants, government representatives and institutions.

The implementation of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda, and the importance of security from and for women as a key element for an inclusive and peaceful society were some of the subjects covered in this Summit, organized by the Department of Political Affairs and Peacebuilding of the United Nations UNDPPA, in coordination with the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, the joint programme of UN DPPA and UNDP for the construction of national capacities in conflict prevention and UN Women.