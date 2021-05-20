FactSheet: R4V Shelter Sector, May 2021

PRIORITY NEEDS

Access to shelter for refugees and migrants from Venezuela has become more critical since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Needs assessments conducted in Colombia and Ecuador identified shelter as the second greatest need of refugees and migrants from Venezuela. Movement restrictions implemented by host countries have had a strong impact on income generation capacities, leading many to lose their livelihoods and unable to pay their rent. Rates of eviction of refugees and migrants have also spiked3 , implying several protection risks (violence, GBV, exploitation and abuse by landlords, children dropping out of school, homelessness, among others) in particular for women.