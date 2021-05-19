FactSheet: R4V Humanitarian Transportation Sector

PRIORITY NEEDS

Movements of refugees and migrants from Venezuela are expected to continue throughout 2021, whether persons transiting through host countries, undertaking pendular movements to and from Venezuela, or entering a destination country with the intention to stay. In August 2020, countries in the region began reopening borders and relaxing travel restrictions previously imposed due to COVID-19, with an effect on refugees and migrants keen to recommence their movements. In Colombia, for example, an estimated 153,000 people will require inter-municipal, departmental or border-to-border transportation to safely continue their journeys in 2021.

As many refugees and migrants from Venezuela lack the financial means to pay for safe transport, and in view of growing levels of destitution resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number resort to irregular and high-risk forms of travel, such as walking, where the risks of exposure to various protection risks (including GBV, human trafficking or smuggling) exacerbate their already desperate situation. Moreover, once in-destination or while staying temporarily in each location, many refugees and migrants need to move within or in-between cities, districts or provinces in order to access protection and health services, the labour market or basic goods.