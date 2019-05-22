Factsheet: Questions and Answers, GIFMM Colombia - May 2019

What is the GIFMM in Colombia?

The Interagency Group for Mixed Migration Flows (GIFMM in its Spanish acronym) was created at the end of 2016 to respond to the increasing flow of people arriving from Venezuela. The group coordinates the national response to the situation of refugees and migrants, Colombian returnees and host communities in Colombia, complementing the response of the Colombian government. It is coled by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). It currently has 50 members, including international NGOs, UN agencies and members of the Red Cross Movement.

What are the objectives of the GIFMM?

 To serve as a coordination space for its members with the purpose of facilitating a joint operational response that supports the efforts of the Colombian state, based on the rights of those in need of international protection and the migrant population.

 Seek to ensure that refugees and migrants have equality in access to services and available humanitarian resources without discrimination or distinction of age, gender and diversity.

 Advocate for the principles of humanitarian protection with a focus on rights, at an individual and community level, to promote positive and constructive relations with host communities.

How does the GIFMM coordinate with the regional platform, and other coordination spaces in Colombia?

The GIFMM is the national expression of the Regional Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela and is responsible for the implementation of the Colombia Chapter of the Regional Plan (RMRP). The GIFMM works with the existing interagency coordination spaces that are relevant to their functions, seeking to organize back-to-back meetings to avoid duplication wherever possible. At the national level, the GIFMM works closely with the Resident Coordinator in strategic and political coordination. At the local level, GIFMMs ensure a coherent and effective response.

What are local GIFMMs?

 Local GIFMMs are expressions of the national platform at the departmental level.

 They serve as spaces for strategic coordination of the operational response at a local level, working in close partnership with the government.

 There are currently 8 local GIFMMs (1 in the process of formation), covering 11 departments: La Guajira, Cesar, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Arauca, Atlántico (covers Bolivar and Magdalena), Valle del Cauca, Bogotá and Antioquia.

Who are members of GIFMM?

Action Against Hunger (ACH), UNHCR (co-lead), Adventist Development and Relief Agency International (ADRA), Aldeas Infantiles, Americare, Ayuda en Acción, BLUMONT, Bethany International, Caritas Germany, Caritas Suiza, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Colombian Red Cross, Norwegian Red Cross, Diakonie, Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Global Communities, Pan American Development Foundation (FUPAD), Halu, Humanity & Inclusion, ICRC, IFRC, ILO, iMMAP, International Rescue Committee (IRC), Mercy Corps, OCHA, OIM (Co-lead), OHCHR, ORC, OXFAM, PAHO/OPS, Plan International, Pastoral Social, RET International, Save the Children, Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) Latin America and Caribbean, Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) Colombia, Terre des Hommes Lausanne (TdH), TECHO, UNFPA, UNODC, UN Women, UNICEF, UN Habitat, UNDP, War Child, World Vision.

For more information:

Visit https://r4v.info/es/situations/platform or contact Jessica Watts, wattsj@unhcr.org or Catalina Pinzon, cpinzon@iom.int