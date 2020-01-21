Factsheet: Questions and Answers, GIFMM Colombia - December 2019

What is the GIFMM?

The primary objective of the Interagency Group on Mixed Migra-tion Flows (GIFMM by its Spanish acronym) is to coordinate the response to the needs of refugees, migrants, Colombian return-ees, and the host population in a complementary manner with the Government. It is co-led by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and has 61 members, including agencies of the United Nations, international and national NGOS, and members of the Red Cross Movement.

What are the GIFMM’s objectives?

I. To serve as a space for coordination in order to facilitate a joint operational response that guarantees effective coordination with the State’s response.

II. To coordinate the Refugee and Migrant Response Plan.

III. To ensure that refugees and migrants have equal access to available humanitarian services and resources without discrimination or distinction based on age, gender, or diversity.

IV. To operate with a community- and rights-based approach that promotes positive and constructive relationships with host communities.

What is the Refugee and Migrant Response Plan?

It is a regional response strategy that has the common objective of addressing the humanitarian, protection, and socio-economic integration needs of Venezuelan refugees and mi-grants as well as host communities across 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Colombia. This plan allows for a coordinated humanitarian response, avoiding duplication of efforts and supporting the efforts of local and national governments in a complementary manner. The plan prioritizes the sectors of health, food security, social and economic integration, protection, water and sanitation, cash transfers, and multisector (including shelter, humanitarian transport, non-food items, and telecommunications).

How does the GIFMM coordinate with the Regional Platform and other coor-dination spaces?

The GIFMM is the national expression of the Regional Platform for Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants and is responsible for the implementation of the RMRP in Colombia. The GIFMM coordinates the implementa-tion of regional initiatives with the Regional Platform. It also coordinates its response with the national gov-ernment’s International Cooperation Unit and works in a coordinated manner with existing international interagency coordination spaces in the country that are relevant to its functions, facilitating correlative meetings (back-to-back). At the national level, the GIFMM works closely with the Resident and Humani-tarian Coordinator on strategic and political coordina-tion. The the local level, the local GIFMMs coordinate with departmental and municipal authorities within the framework of Migration Roundtables and Unified Command Posts (PMU by its Spanish acronym).

What is the structure of the GIFMM?

The GIFMM meets monthly in plenary session and is organized into sectoral groups for coordination and operative response. The GIFMM has eight local GIFMMs in Antioquia, Arauca, Atlántico (covering Magdalena and Bolívar), Bogotá, La Guajira (covering Cesar), Nariño, Norte de Santander (covering Santander), and Valle del Cauca.

Who are its members?

ACTED, Action Against Hunger (ACH), ADRA, Aid for Aids, Alianza para la Solidaridad, American Red Cross, Americares, Ayuda en Acción, Bethany International, BLUMONT, Caritas Germany, Caritas Switzerland, Colombian Red Cross, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Diakonie, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Global Communities, Halü, HIAS, Humanity & Inclusion, ICRC, IFRC, ILO, iMMAP, International Rescue Committee (IRC), IOM (co-leader), JRS Colombia, JRS Latin America and the Caribbean, Lutheran World Federation, Malteser International, Médicins du Monde, Mercy Corps, Norwegian Red Cross, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), OCHA, OHCHR, ORC, OXFAM, Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), Pastoral Social, Plan International, Premiere Urgence, Profamilia, RET International, Save the Children, SOS Children’s Villages, Tear-fund, Terre des Hommes - Lausanne (TdH), UNDP, UN Environment Programme, UNFPA, UNHCR (co-leader), UNICEF, UN Habitat, UNODC, Un Techo para mi País, UN Women, War Child, WFP, WHO, World Vision.

For more information:

Visit https://r4v.info/es/situations/platform or contact Ana White (whitea@unhcr.org) and/or Iván Gaitán (igaitan@iom.int).