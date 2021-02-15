Factsheet: High Frequency Survey Round 1 Colombia (UNHCR/2021/JANUARY)

i. Introduction

Colombia hosts 1.7 million Venezuelans, which is 37% of the 4.6 million Venezuelans in the region. This makes Colombia the largest hosting country of Venezuelan refugees and migrants. At the same time, the country has received a growing number of Colombian and binational returnees from Venezuela (nearly 845,000 in August 20201 ) alongside Venezuelans in transit and those crossing the border in pendular movements.

The measures adopted by the Government of Colombia in March 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including border closures, have adversely affected the ability of Venezuelans to enter and reside in Colombia regularly and to access sources of income, health care, and other basic needs.

In this context, UNHCR launched a regional survey at the end of 2020 to measure and monitor the protection concerns and profiles of Venezuelans residing in the 16 participating countries. This factsheet represents the results of data collection in Colombia and an interpretation of these findings by field experts.