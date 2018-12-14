14 Dec 2018

Factsheet 2019 Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 14 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (87.56 KB)

Context

The ongoing political, human rights, and socio-economic developments in Venezuela have led to the outflow of more than 3 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela, the largest in the history of Latin America and the Caribbean. Against this background, countries in the region have demonstrated solidarity and generosity, maintaining an open border policy. However, with more than 5,000 daily arrivals, national capacities are overstretched and host communities saturated. A very significant number of Venezuelans remain in an irregular situation and are vulnerable to all forms of exploitation and abuse, violence, and discrimination. Only a regional coordinated and comprehensive approach among governments – with the support of the international community – will allow to cope with the dimension of the influx. With this objective in mind, the Inter-Agency Coordination Platform developed the regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) to support and complement national authorities’ efforts across Latin America and the Caribbean.

