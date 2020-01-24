Fact sheet: Sexual and reproductive health in emergencies in Colombia (December 2019)

Economic collapse and internal conflict is driving millions of Venezuelans from their home. Three million people are now displaced, including nearly 800,000 women of reproductive age. More than 1.4 million Venezuelan migrants, 60% of whom are women and girls have fled to Colombia, and are in need to basic services, including sexual and reproductive health services.

Save the Children's programs are responsive to protracted and acute emergencies. In March 2019, Save the Children's Emergency Health Unit set up a Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) Unit in Maicao, Colombia to provide SRH services directly to Venezuelan migrants. The outpatient facility and mobile outreach clinic offer: