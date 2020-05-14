Fact sheet: Multisector Subgroup | COVID-19: Needs, strategy and response related to shelter, household items, transportation and telecommunications

Impact and needs

COVID-19 and the measures required to contain further transmission have led to a rapid contraction of the Colombian economy, with a particularly strong impact on the informal economy, on which most refugees and migrants depend. This, combined with some instances of xenophobia, has resulted in an increasing inability for households to pay their monthly or daily rent or face other problems related to their tenure. During GIFMM’s Rapid Needs Assessment, half of all households reported problems self-isolating, and among those, 21% reported that they perceive they are at risk of eviction. Among all the households included in the assessment, 53% report access to housing, including rental support, as their main need, making it the second most urgent need overall.

In some cities, the number of Venezuelans sleeping rough has increased, leaving them at a higher risk of contracting the disease as well as facing protection risks. At the same time, collective shelters have had to limit their capacity and keep individuals that were already there under quarantine, which further limits their capacity to respond to the needs of individuals sleeping outside. Additionally, the situation creates the need for new shelter options that fulfill the conditions needed to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Likewise, as families spend more time indoors, the need for household items and telecommunication services increases. Humanitarian transportation between municipalities is currently not allowed.

Once mobility restrictions are lifted, partners will need to increase efforts to support rental accommodation and interventions aimed at new arrivals and individuals in transit.

¿Why is shelter essential in the context of COVID-19?

In the context of COVID-19 adequate shelter saves lives: