Emergency Grant Aid to displaced people in neighboring countries of Venezuela
On March 10, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 13 million US dollars (approx. 1,43 billion yen) for the displaced Venezuelan people who live in difficult condition and the affected neighboring countries of Venezuela, taking into considerations that there are numbers of displaced people in the neighboring countries of Venezuela due to the deteriorated ecomonic and social conditions of Venezuela.
The grant is to provide humanitarian assistance such as food, shelters, blankets, and tents, as well as in the areas of protection for vulnerable people, local integration, through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
The expected outcome of this assistance in improving the humanitarian situation is as follows:
[Brazil]
- Distribution of Non-Food Items (NFIs) to approx. 1,000 households and provision of accommodation to vulnerable population
- Provision of social integration support to foster peaceful coexistence of displaced people and host communities.
[Colombia]
- Implementation of activities for approx.65,000 people to enhance protection and access to rights of displaced pople.
- Provision of shelter to approx.5,200 people.
- Implemantation of livelihood activities and social integration support for approx. 40,000 people to foster peaceful coexistence of displaced people and host communities.
[Ecuador]
- Provision of shelter to approx. 2,500 people.
- Responding to the basic needs of approx.4,500 people through provision of Core Relief Items (CRIs).
- Provision of psycho-social care to 20,000 displaced people including those who are traumatized.
- Provision of legal counselling to approx. 18,600 displaced people.
- Provision of protection services to 12,900 vulnerable population such as Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) prevention, chid protection and social integration support to foster peaceful coexistence of displaced people and host communities.
[Peru]
- Provision of shelters and NFIs to approx. 9,500 people.
- Provision of protection response to 17,000 vulnerable people with a focus on SGBV survivors and child protection.
- Provision of social integration support to foster peaceful coexistence of approx. 3000 displaced people and host communities.
[Reference1] Amount of assistance by countries
Brazil : 2.5 million USD
Colombia : 3.6 million USD
Ecuador : 3.4 million USD
Peru : 3.5 million USD
[Reference2] Number of displaced people in each country（UNHCR)
Brazil : 220,000
Colombia : 1,600,000
Ecuador : 380,000
Peru : 860,000