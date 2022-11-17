Emergency food security and nutrition assessment for migrant populations and host communities - brief

This brief presents the findings from the first phase of a nation-wide Emergency Food Security and Nutrition Assessment (EFSA) conducted by the World Food Programme (WFP) in Colombia. The assessment aims to analyse the current food security and nutrition situation for migrant populations and host communities (phase I) as well as for the national Colombian population (phase II).

Between June and August 2022, WFP completed the first phase of the assessment and carried out a total of 7,097 household surveys, ensuring representative samples for five key population groups – i) Venezuelan migrants with the intention to settle, ii) Venezuelan migrants in transit, iii) Venezuelan pendular migrants, iv) Colombian returnees and v) host communities. These surveys were conducted in 13 departments and 45 municipalities with a high concentration of Venezuelan migrants. In addition, 44 focus groups discussions were held with communities to better understand the drivers of food insecurity and how they are impacting their lives. This assessment serves as a follow-up to the previous EFSA conducted by WFP for migrant populations and host communities in 2019. This exercise was implemented by the Centro Nacional de Consultoría, Bogota, Colombia.