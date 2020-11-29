Emergency Assistance to Colombia in Response to the Hurricane Disaster

November 24, upon the request of the Government of Colombia, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, sleeping pads, blankets and portable jerry cans) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Colombia, in response to the damages caused to San Andres and Providencia islands of Colombia by the recent hurricane.

Upon the request of the Government of Colombia, and in light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Colombia, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Colombia to support the victims of the hurricane.

[Reference]

In Colombia, continuous torrential rainfall caused by the hurricane (Hurricane Iota) which had passed close to the San Andres and Providencia islands of the country on November 16 and 17 has resulted in a numerous loss of lives, and much physical damage. According to the Government of Colombia, as of November 23, three people were died, four hundred people have evacuated, and sixty thousand people have been affected.