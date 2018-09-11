Ryland, Reidun; Tora Sagård; Peder Landsverk; Håvard Mokleiv Nygård; Håvard Strand; Siri Aas Rustad; Govinda Clayton; Claudia Wiehler & Valerie Sticher (2018) The Effects of Ceasefires in Colombian Peace Processes, Conflict Trends, 7. Oslo: PRIO.

Brief Points

Since 1989 there have been 27 ceasefires in Colombia, of which 21 were declared unilaterally

The on-going process between ELN and the government is the only peace process in Colombia that started with a bilateral ceasefire agreement

Ceasefires do not automatically lead to fewer battle deaths

The nature and dynamics of the conflict, as well as aspects of the group, shape the effects of ceasefires

Ceasefires play a crucial role in efforts to build and sustain peace. Despite the importance of ceasefires, they have received little scholarly attention. We examine the occurrence and effect of ceasefires in the armed conflict in Colombia. Our findings indicate that ceasefires played a facilitating role in reducing the number of fatalities in the conflict between FARC and the government during the most recent peace process. We do not find the same trend for earlier peace processes. As for the most recent peace efforts with ELN, at present, there is no available data on the number of fatalities.