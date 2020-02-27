Economic and Social Rights Monitor - Colombia

Summary

SOLIDAR network is active in Colombia with its partner organisation to enhance the progressive implementation of Economic and Social Rights, namely freedom of association, the right to social protection and decent work for all.

In 2019, our network held two meetings - led by the Escuela Nacional Sindical (ENS) - to discuss the current situation of Economic and Social Rights (ESR) in the country and define how the EU can be a strong CSO partner in promoting those rights.

This paper brings together the main outcomes of these meetings and it is structured along two thematic areas:

1. Enabling Environments for CSOs

2. Fundamental Rights at Work