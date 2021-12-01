Early Effects Assessment: Humanicemos Reintegration Project 2020-2021

INTRODUCTION

United Nations Mine Action Service in Colombia (UNMAS Colombia), through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), leads the development of an initiative that promotes the reintegration of former FARC-EP combatants through Mine Action.

With funds from the European Union’s Trust Fund for Peace in Colombia, and in coordination with the Office of the High Commission for Peace, Colombia (OACP / by its acronym in Spanish ) as the National Authority of the Mine Action sector, UNMAS Colombia develops the project “Support for the reintegration of women and men ex-combatants through the consolidation of the non-governmental organization, Brigades of Ex-combatants for Peace and Humanitarian Demining (HUMANICEMOS DH by its acronym in spanish) ”. From now on, and for the purpose of identifying the technical assistance project implemented by UNMAS separately from what is HUMANICEMOS DH as a civil organization of the Mine Action sector in Colombia, in this document, reference will be made to the Humanicemos Reintegration Project implemented by UNMAS and funded in its first phase by the United Nations Multi-Partner Trust Fund in Colombia (MPTF), and in its second phase, by the European Union Trust Fund for Peace (EUTF).

In general, the mine action sector has a large amount of descriptive and historical information on operations carried out in the field at a global level. However, this humanitarian sector in Colombia has not yet carried out any significant exercises to analyse lessons learned for the adoption of good practices in operational and organizational areas that will improve the national capacity of the operation as a whole. For this reason, UNMAS Colombia, with the support of the European Union through the European Trust Fund for Peace, identified the need to carry out the Early Effects Assessment of this project.

The main purpose of this assessment is to verify the internal and external changes produced by the Humanicemos Reintegration Project, specifically on its target population (people in the process of reintegration) and the direct beneficiaries (communities) present in the areas assigned to HUMANICEMOS DH for humanitarian demining in the municipality of La Montañita, Caquetá. This is targeted at monitoring achievements in the short and medium term, promoting an organizational culture based on collective learning and fulfilling commitments with donors and other national and territorial strategic partners.

This document collects the findings of the research process undertaken between July 2020 and January 2021. It provides descriptive-analytical results of quantitative data and qualitative information (the result of interviews and focus groups) from which a series of hypotheses are formed concerning the socio-economic reintegration through mine action. The hypotheses are analysed in the light of quantitative and qualitative information, that is, according to the combination of data from different sources and methods.

The first section of the document offers a frame of reference on socio-economic reintegration through mine action in the world and in Colombia. In the second section, a methodological description is made that indicates in detail the process of access to sources, data collection and information analysis. The third section establishes an overall context of the municipality of La Montañita and of HUMANICEMOS DH, the subject of this research. In the fourth and fifth sections, attention is paid exclusively to the data produced by the baseline and to the analysis according to each of the lines of work and research hypotheses: (see p.5)

Finally, the conclusions, challenges of the process, and perspectives for future impact assessment processes are presented.