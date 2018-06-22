DRG - Regional Governance Activity (RGA)

The Regional Governance Activity (RGA) works closely with Government of Colombia (GOC) counterparts at the national, departmental, and municipal level, and directly assists public officials in 40 conflict-affected municipalities to strengthen their capacity to serve their citizens. By improving the efficacy of the three levels of government, and in particular, sub-national governments in conflict-affected regions, RGA builds citizen trust and contributes to a durable and inclusive peace.

As the GOC advances in peace accord implementation, municipalities in conflict-affected regions continue to struggle to carry out key development activities needed to establish the legitimacy of the state at the local level. These municipalities are often understaffed, unable to offer basic services, and grappling with weak transparency and accountability. Challenges at the municipal level are often exacerbated by a lack of coordination between national and regional entities in the design and implementation of policies and programs.

RGA will run from June 2015 – December 2019 in the nine departments of Arauca, Antioquia, Caquetá, Cauca, Córdoba (link is external), Nariño, Meta, Norte de Santander, and Tolima.

COMPONENTS

Improve Decentralization

RGA improves decentralization in order to enhance the operational capacity of departmental and local governments by advocating for, and supporting, streamlined models for simplified, functional public policies. RGA also strengthens the capacity of civil society to push forward discussions on decentralization.

Improve Financial Management

RGA improves the capacity of targeted municipalities to deliver efficient and effective public services by strengthening public financial management capacities of the 40 municipalities of the program.

Improve Secondary and Tertiary Road Infrastructure

RGA improves the normative, institutional, and procedural frameworks for the development and maintenance of secondary and tertiary road infrastructure. The activity also supports the development of community-based associations for the improvement and maintenance of rural roads.

Improve Electoral Process

RGA assists the GOC in its efforts to prevent, investigate, and prosecute electoral crimes and electoral corruption by strengthening the capacity of key GOC institutions. RGA also works to improve institutional coordination among GOC institutions.

Increase Citizen Participation

RGA increases citizen participation for enhanced transparency and accountability. It provides technical assistance to civil society to demand more information on public financial management and supports social control of public management and investment.

RESULTS