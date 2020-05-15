Donor Update on UNHCR COVID-19 Response in Colombia - #6 (30 April - 14 May 2020)

CURRENT CONTEXT RELATED TO COVID-19 AND GOVERNMENT MEASURES

The Colombian Ministry of Health confirmed 12,930 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 13 May, in all of the country’s 32 departments, with Bogota concentrating the highest number of people infected (4,685 confirmed cases). In Colombia, a total of 509 individuals have died from COVID-19 and 3,133 cases have recovered.

So far, 84 confirmed cases, which resulted in 4 deaths, were reported among Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

Government of Colombia Measures Related to COVID-19 On 5 May, President Duque announced a further extension of the mandatory quarantine until 25 May. Exceptions include manufacturing industries such as furniture and the automotive sector which resumed their activities on 11 May. Children between 6 and 17 years old are now permitted to go outside three times a week for half an hour accompanied by an adult.

On 29 April, Migración Colombia (MC) issued a statement on “voluntary returns” stating that “Venezuelan citizens who will be caught violating the mandatory preventive isolation without any authorization will be subject to administrative and penal sanctions”. The statement also mentioned MC’s coordination role between the local and departmental authorities and the Venezuelan authorities in facilitating the daily returns of around 300 people. In an attempt to control return movements and discourage people returning on foot, Migración Colombia specified that “Venezuelan citizens who are starting their voluntary return process towards Venezuela without any form of coordination with the municipal authorities will be subject to administrative sanctions, which may include deportation or expulsion”.

According to Migración Colombia, an estimated total of 25,000 Venezuelans have returned to Venezuela since the COVID-19 outbreak. UNHCR is neither promoting nor facilitating returns to Venezuela at this stage, principally due to health risks related to COVID-19.

Nonetheless, UNHCR through the anti-xenophobia campaign Somos Panas Colombia provides information to Venezuelans who are considering returning, in coordination with the Government of Colombia and GIFMM members to allow Venezuelans to make an informed decision and avoid protection risks. UNHCR is concerned about protection risks including becoming prey to human trafficking as they try to find ways to return to Venezuela.

Public pressure on local authorities related to the often precarious conditions in which returns are organized increased following an accident on 28 April involving a bus transporting 36 Venezuelans, including 12 children. The accident, presumably caused by the driver falling asleep, resulted in the death of a Venezuelan and a Colombian passenger and occurred in Cerrito, Valle del Cauca.