Donor Update on UNHCR COVID-19 Response in Colombia - #5 (29 April 2020)

CURRENT CONTEXT RELATED TO COVID-19 AND GOVERNMENT MEASURES

The Colombian Ministry of Health confirmed 5,949 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday 28 April, in 31 of the country’s 32 departments, with Bogota concentrating the highest number of people infected (2,408 confirmed cases). In Colombia, a total of 269 individuals have died from COVID-19 and 1,268 cases have recovered. So far, 16 confirmed cases, which resulted in one patients’ death, were reported among Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

On 23 April, the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (ONIC in Spanish) confirmed the first death by COVID-19 among the indigenous population of Yanakuna in San Jose de Isnos, Huila department. ONIC expressed its concern over the potential contagion among the other indigenous populations in the area considering the vulnerable socio-economic conditions and the lack of a proper protection and isolation procedure before and after the death of the community member.

Government of Colombia Measures Related to COVID-19 President Duque announced an extension of the obligatory quarantine until 11 May, with construction and manufacturing industries opening after 27 April. International and national flights (except for charter flights for humanitarian reasons) continue to be suspended until 30 May.

Migración Colombia issued Resolution 1006 on 15 April through which the validity of the salvoconducto document for asylum applicants has been extended over the quarantine period.

This measure protects asylum seekers from deportation in case their salvoconducto expires and is an important advance from the previous Resolution 918 which explicitly excluded this document from validity extension over the quarantine period.

The humanitarian corridor between Venezuela and Colombia remains open for the entry and exit of persons with serious health conditions.

Analysis of the Current Context

In the past two weeks, social unrest was reported in various cities across the country: in Barranquilla, over 300 Venezuelans expressed their intention to start walking to Paraguachón international border if their immediate needs for shelter and food were not met; in Cartagena 250 individuals have been protesting and asking the support of local authorities; in Cali, an additional 700 Venezuelans who were evicted and have been living on the streets gathered in front of the City Hall asking for the support of the Mayor with food and shelter during the extended quarantine, and some with facilitating returns to Venezuela.

Protests continue in parts of Bogota, as well as in southern Colombia over the distribution of the government’s foods kits among the indigenous communities.

The number of Venezuelan returnees since 4 April reached over 12,500 by 27 April, an average of 350 persons daily. Between 20 and 26 April, a total of 2,301 persons returned through the International Simon Bolivar Bridge, while 826 returns occurred through the International Jose Paez Bridge in Arauca. The Government of La Guajira has largely maintained its position against returns and blocked most buses headed for the Paraguachón border crossing point, however 310 Venezuelans coming from cities along the Atlantic Coast were allowed to return on 28 April. Some local authorities continue to pressure UNHCR to provide assistance with the returns, however UNHCR, GIFMM members and the national government continue to discourage these movements. In relation to this, GIFMM members released regional guidelines highlighting the importance of avoiding actions that may contribute to the spread of the pandemic.

Returns are not in line with the mandatory quarantine and do not comply with the principles of security, voluntariness and dignity of voluntary return. As an alternative, UNHCR has been offering support in providing shelter to the most vulnerable Venezuelans that have the intention to stay in Colombia and whose livelihoods have been affected during the health emergency quarantine. According to four UNHCR monitoring activities undertaken at the Simon Bolivar International Bridge (Cucuta), 70% of the Venezuelan returnees interviewed mentioned they have the intention to come back to Colombia once the quarantine is lifted. The situation of 8 Colombian returnees stranded at the San Miguel International Bridge (the border with Sucumbíos, Ecuador) for over 15 days remains of concern as Migración Colombia has not opened the border and allowed them to enter, arguing to be complying with the Presidential Decree on compulsory isolation and insisting on a lack of adequate health facilities in the municipality to be able to fully comply with isolation requirements. The only people allowed by local authorities to enter Colombia were a pregnant Venezuelan woman and her child, following a health emergency concerning the child. UNHCR has been advocating with the local authorities, the Governor’s Office and the Regional Ombudsperson for a dignified solution for the Colombian returnees.