Donor Update on UNHCR COVID-19 Response in Colombia - #4 (16 April 2020)

CURRENT CONTEXT RELATED TO COVID-19 AND GOVERNMENT MEASURES

The Colombian Ministry of Health confirmed 3,105 cases of COVID–19 as of Wednesday 15 April, in 29 of the country’s 32 departments, with Bogota concentrating the highest number of people infected (1,291 confirmed cases). In Colombia, a total of 131 individuals have died from COVID-19 and 452 cases have recovered. So far, one confirmed case, which resulted in the patient’s death, was reported among Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

Government of Colombia measures related to COVID-19

Essential staff of UN organizations and humanitarian partners directly involved in the COVID-19 response are authorized to continue circulating to provide essential services during the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine announced by the government and currently planned until 27 April 2020.

Several municipalities have put in place alternating mobility restrictions so as to further limit movements, e.g. in Bogota men and women are required to circulate for buying food and other essential items on even and uneven dates respectively; in other cities a system based on the final number of a person’s cedula (national identity card) is being implemented (known as Pico y Placa, based on the vehicle restrictions by license plate number that take place ordinarily).

UNHCR Colombia monitored an important increase in the number of return movements of Venezuelans due to lack of livelihoods and inability to comply with the quarantine extended until 27 April, with a total of at least 5,500 individuals having returned to Venezuelan between 4-15 April, the majority (73%) via the International Bridge Simon Bolivar (Cucuta), and the rest via the International Bridge Jose Paez (Arauca) and the Paraguachon international border.

UNHCR conducted 609 interviews (corresponding to 1,378 individuals) in Bucaramanga. Out of these, 590 heads of households expressed their intention to return to Venezuela and 19 to remain in Colombia. Of the 590 heads of households, 53% stated that they will return to Colombia once it becomes possible, 31% do not intend to return to Colombia and 16% answered that they did not know if they will return to Colombia.

UNHCR has received requests from local authorities to support with organizing returns to Venezuela and has repeatedly clarified its position – reiterated and adopted by all GIFMM partners – that returns are not in line with the mandatory quarantine and do not comply with the principles of security, voluntariness and dignity. UNHCR and GIFMM members continue to discourage the return movements, in coordination with the national government.

Local authorities continue raising concerns of COVID-19 contagion at the border with Ecuador, with Sucumbíos province having registered 33 COVID-19 cases so far. Irregular armed groups in the pacific region of Nariño continue to restrict movements and cut off supply chains putting displaced communities at a high risk should a COVID-19 case be identified. Some communities in the region who host IDPs are only accessible by air or sea, and their supply routes have been completely cut off due to the national quarantine. In Putumayo, people with health needs referred to Pasto (Nariño), mostly pregnant women with difficult pregnancies, have difficulty returning home as the department has interrupted health returns for Venezuelan refugees and migrants who lack health insurance. UNHCR is following-up with the local Ombudsperson Office.

Demonstrations took place in Bogota against the planned installation of 15 temporary shelters for people in vulnerable situations living on the streets in the southwestern neighborhoods of Villas de Cafam, Nuevo Muzu, Villa de los Alpes and Quiroga. Residents rejected the initiative of the Mayor of Bogota, arguing that while the district’s support will surely be temporary the Venezuelans will eventually remain in the neighborhoods and increase their vulnerability and crime rate.