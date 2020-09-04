Donor Update on UNHCR COVID-19 Response in Colombia - #11 (15 August - 1 September 2020)

CURRENT CONTEXT

The Colombian Ministry of Health confirmed 615,168 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, 31 August, with Bogota concentrating the highest number (211,300 confirmed cases). A total of 19,663 individuals have died from COVID-19 and 459,475 cases have recovered.

According to Migración Colombia, between 14 March and 23 August, 100,504 Venezuelans have returned to Venezuela.

On 20 August, Venezuela announced the closure of the international bridge Simón Bolivar. Notwithstanding this announcement, each day 200 Venezuelans continue to return from Colombia via the humanitarian corridor. Meanwhile, Venezuelans could not access transport in Tame municipality (Arauca) because of expired bus contracts, and despite announcements that movements would not be restricted.

In addition to the 475 Venezuelans currently staying at the Transitory Health Attention Center (CAST in Spanish) at the Tienditas International Bridge near Cucuta, there are 475 Venezuelans in Hotel Villa Antigua, 948 Venezuelans in a police compound in Cucuta and 20 Venezuelans in the Scalabrini shelter.

In La Guajira, UNHCR has monitored between 15-20 Venezuelans entering Colombia via trochas (informal border crossings) per day, particularly via La Cortica as well as via new informal crossing points established between Maracaibo and Maicao. Migración Colombia reports that many Venezuelans, after witnessing the difficult conditions at the PAT (Punto de Atención Transitorio), decide to return to Colombia via informal crossings. The Transitory Centre (PASI – Punto de Atención Social Integral) on the Venezuelan side of the border has reportedly reached its maximum capacity, resulting in shortages of food and access to safe drinking water.

Migración Colombia reports that, between 4 July and 23 August, over 97,900 PEP-RAMV (Special Stay Permits) have been renewed during the III phase. UNHCR has been spreading the word through Somos Panas Colombia to encourage Venezuelans to renew their PEP.

As per GIFMM monitoring, between 12 June and 25 August, 376 eviction incidents were registered affecting 1,207 mainly Venezuelan persons of concern, as per the following breakdown: 53.1 percent females, 42.9 percent males and 0.9 percent others (3,6 percent does not have information disaggregated by gender). Additionally, 629 Venezuelans have been identified at risk of eviction.

Violent attacks and massacres continued during the reporting period. Five Venezuelans were killed on 21 August allegedly by the FARC dissident group F10 Martín Villa as an act of “social cleansing” at the behest of a farm owner in Elorza, Sate of Apure (Venezuela) whose livestock had been stolen by the group. The men, apparently kidnapped in Venezuela, were taken to the Colombian side of the river and killed. Three people were killed by armed in the Ricaurte municipality (Cundinamarca) as a result of a raid on the Aguacate community in the protected area of Pialapi Pueblo Viejo. Six people were killed in La Guayaca village, Nariño, on 22 August, allegedly by Grupo Frente Oliver Sinisterra in the context of its confrontations with Los Contadores. Victims were all members of the same family and included a minor and a member of the Awa indigenous community. The department of Putumayo registered 9 landmine accidents so far this year, of which two occurred this past week. Armed groups are installing new landmines to protect their coca crops.

Two Venezuelan family groups sought refuge in Buenaventura after being displaced by confrontations in Cauca. More victims from the same attacks are anticipated.

Hurricane Laura caused severe floods in Maicao and other locations in the department of La Guajira on 26 August, severely affecting the UNHCR-run Integrated Assistance Centre (CAI in Spanish). UNHCR WASH and shelter staff are working together with local authorities to drain the water, provide the necessary assistance to community members and prepare the GIFMM emergency response.

516 third country nationals (TCN) stranded in Pasto are demanding salvoconducto documents to reach Panama. IOM is covering hotel stays for 383 TCNs while the remainder are in makeshift camps nearby the local Migración Colombia office, where they are organizing protests.

With the closure of the Ecuador-Colombia border, a displaced Colombian family wishing to seek asylum has, for the last month, been denied access to Ecuador. UNHCR offices in Putumayo and Ecuador are liaising and continue to advocate with Ecuadorian authorities for a solution. Given the deteriorating security situation in the Colombian southern-border departments, UNHCR believes this might not be an isolated case.