Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Programming With Colombia’s Youth

Introduction

In November 2016, four years of peace talks ended Colombia’s 50-year-old conflict with the former left-wing guerrilla Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC). The conflict claimed eight million victims, of which 6.7 million were displaced people. Identified as the most inclusive peace process in history, the final agreement’s 558 stipulations covered ambitious and comprehensive goals including rural reform, guaranteed political participation and collective socio-economic reintegration for FARC ex-combatants, and a comprehensive truth, justice, and reparation system. Although not sufficient in itself to bring peace to Colombia, the implementation of the peace agreement is imperative to creating the preconditions needed for a more stable and cohesive society.

However, one of three main areas of concern for the implementation of Colombia’s peace agreement is the slow progress of long-term political, social, and economic reintegration of ex-combatants. In a country still plagued by criminal activity, armed groups, and a continuous migration flow from its politically unstable and violent neighbor, Venezuela, the slow reintegration process could yield high recidivism rates among Colombia’s former combatants. Similarly, the bitterly polarized political setting, which was aggravated by Colombia’s President Iván Duque who took office in 2018, undermines the process of national reconciliation and social cohesion.

Despite political polarization and the initial negative results of the 2016 referendum on the peace accord, popular support for the implementation of the agreement persists, particularly among Colombian youth. Since 2016, they have been one of the largest sectors of Colombian society to embrace the peace agreement and the first to mobilize and defend both the peace negotiations and the adoption and implementation of the agreement. Youth have been at the forefront of social movements, such as Paz a la Calle (Peace on the Street) and Defendemos La Paz (Let’s Defend Peace), and conducted informational campaigns about the conflict and the peace agreement (e.g. Historias para lo que viene/Stories for what’s coming). They have shown remarkable persistence in defending peace even at the expense of becoming targets of hate and violence.

This paper argues for further recognizing, facilitating, and enhancing the young Colombians’ role in the reconciliation process as well as in guaranteeing the successful, collective, and community-based socio-economic reintegration of FARC ex-combatants. Including Colombian youth as key agents in the reconciliation and reintegration process is particularly relevant in the context of resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) adopted in December 2015 by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which recognizes “the important role youth can play in the prevention and resolution of conflicts and as a key aspect of the sustainability, inclusiveness, and success of peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts.” The YPS resolution has been a landmark in changing the long-standing narrative that portrays youth as a security threat to be contained, victims of conflict, or simply passive beneficiaries of post-conflict peacebuilding. It recognizes their potential to be agents of positive change and highlights their own peacebuilding efforts.

In Colombia, youth recruitment by armed groups coupled with petty and violent crimes committed by socioeconomically disadvantaged youth cause young people at large to be seen as a security threat. Depicting youth as a ‘problem’ and a factor in community destabilization is, regrettably, common in the country. But, the young Colombian generation has been born amid conflict and has not yet experienced a different reality. This is partly why they are genuinely interested in contributing to peace in their communities and transforming the country into one where they wish to live as adults. In this context, this study does not approach the issue of youth disengagement from armed groups. On the contrary, it shifts focus away from the narrative portraying youth as a security concern and beneficiaries of Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) programs and instead treats youth as partners and champions for advancing DDR. It builds on the normative frameworks established by resolution 2250, subsequent UNSC resolution 2419 (2018), the priority areas and recommendations indicated by the Independent Progress Study on YPS, and the UN Youth 2030 strategy, while bearing in mind their contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 16 on Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

In particular, it contributes to the operationalization of the YPS resolution by focusing on two of its five main pillars: the first one, participation, and the fifth one, disengagement and reintegration. Focusing on the disengagement and reintegration pillar is especially relevant because of the emphasis of common DDR practice in framing youth as a security concern. This pillar’s shortcomings include overemphasis on factors like unemployment that generally serve as “push” factors towards youth violence. The economic lens for disengagement and reintegration is at best narrow and foregoes partnering with youth in a more comprehensive manner. Pillar one, participation, does better on that score as it calls on Member States to implement “measures […] that involve youth in the implementation mechanisms of peace agreements.”9 This offers a window of opportunity to reframe the youth-DDR nexus. Using Colombia as a case study, the paper first assesses progress with DDR and highlights challenges with the reintegration process (the process in which youth can be engaged the most). Second, it justifies the imperative for youth-led and facilitated reintegration of FARC ex-combatants. Third, it offers several preliminary recommendations for advancing a new DDR-with-youth practice framework.