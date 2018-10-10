Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 10 October 2018 - Colombia

Colombia

This morning, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Colombia, Jean Arnault, briefed members of the Security Council on the Secretary-General’s report on the UN Verification Mission to the country. He noted that, since the report was issued, the key mechanisms provided for the implementation of the Peace Agreement have resumed their work for the first time since the start of the new Government. Regarding the political participation in the country, Mr. Arnault said that the current situation was positive, as eight People’s Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC) representatives were afforded seats in Congress and a collegial spirit is being displayed by all parties in spite of sharp political differences. However, he stressed that economic reintegration remains a subject of serious concern as the vast majority of those in that process still have no clear economic prospects. To succeed, the National Council on Reintegration will need to empower local authorities and to link up with the private sector, universities and other partners, he said. He reiterated the UN’s commitment to continue supporting the reintegration process.