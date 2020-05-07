CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 7 May 2020

Burundi

A measles outbreak beginning in November 2019 has resulted in 857 confirmed cases in Burundi. The outbreak started in the Centre de transit de Cishemere, a refugee transit camp in Cibitoke health district. The initial confirmed cases had arrived from DRC, which has been battling a measles epidemic. Measles have spread to the host community in Cibitoke and surrounding areas of Butezi, Cankuzo, and South Bujumbura. Children aged between 9 and 59 months are the most affected. Although the Burundian Ministry of Health and INGOs are responding, aggravating factors that may increase the caseload are the continuing number of refugees arriving from DRC, the fact that refugees are carriers – potentially causing friction between the refugees and host communities – and the lack of adequate health infrastructure to tackle the spread. Upcoming elections in Burundi are also a factor likely to distract the government from eradicating the disease, coupled with health facilities already strained and focusing on COVID-19.

Colombia

In Colombia, food insecurity is becoming a critical priority in the current emergency response, due to COVID-19. The World Food Programme estimates more than 950,000 people in need of food assistance. Departments prioritised for immediate attention are Antioquia, Córdoba, Caquetá, Chocó, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Cauca, and Valle del Cauca. Government measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 have led to a decrease in income, and higher degree of economic vulnerability, particularly affecting informal workers and low-income families in urban and rural areas. Households that have seen their livelihoods affected face limitations in accessing food. The number of children under five years of age with acute malnutrition will likely increase in the coming months.

Ethiopia

Heavy rains beginning in April resulted in flash floods, landslides and severe infrastructure damage across countries in East Africa. In Ethiopia, rains began on 24 April and resulted in landslides. Flooding mostly affected Dire Dawa, Jinka town, Afar Erer, Sitti, Nogob, Korahe, and the zones of Gamo, Halaba, Silite and Basketo. A river in Jinka town overflowed, destroying livestock, land, and infrastructure, while the main bridges in Hudet, Negalle, Mubarak and Filtu were destroyed. Twelve fatalities were reported, with 219,000 people affected overall, including 107,000 internally displaced. In Djibouti, widespread flash flooding affected Djibouti city, Balbala town, the regions of Arta, Ali Sabieh, and the Ali Addeh refugee village. The most affected neighbourhoods were Ambouli, Damerjog, Boulaos, Chebelley, Einguela, Iskoutir, Quartiers 1- 4, Arhiba and PK20. A COVID-19 testing facility in Bouffard hospital (Djibouti city) was flooded, disrupting testing and other health services. Over 110,000 people including refugees residing in rural and urban areas, migrants, and host communities have been affected, with eight fatalities recorded.

