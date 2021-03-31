CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 31 March 2021

Colombia

Clashes in Venezuela between the Bolivarian National Air Force and FARC dissidents near La Victoria (Apure state) beginning 21 March have resulted in transnational displacement into Colombia (Arauquita municipality, Arauca department). As at 28 March, the Arauquita Mayor's Office reports approximately 4,740 people located in 19 temporary housing spaces, including Venezuelans in need of international protection and Colombians recently arrived from Venezuela. Access to food is reported as a main concern. Authorities confirmed there are four people across three of the temporary shelters who have tested positive for COVID-19. There are no proper isolation spaces for COVID-19 patients and the temporary shelters are crowded, creating conditions for spread of the disease.

Myanmar

On 27 March, 114 people were killed in anti-coup protests, including children, marking the most gruesome day of violence since the start of the coup on 1 February, with over 510 people now killed. As the Civil Disobedience Movement continues to exert pressure, government workers are being threatened of eviction if they fail to return to work. An unknown number of people are now homeless, in need of a support network, shelter and food. Airstrikes launched on 27 March by the military junta in Kayin state displaced between 10,000 and 13,000 people in and around Papun district. The exact number of people displaced is unclear given the changing situation, difficulty in accessing information, and the source. Of the 13,000, around 10,000 fled to neighbouring forests and over 3,000 attempted to cross into Thailand. They were refused entry, forcing over 2,000 people back to areas of active conflict. The exact location and needs of those displaced in the forest is unknown.

Philippines

Since 18 March, fighting and mortar shell exchanges between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters has displaced over 66,000 people in Maguindanao province. People are displaced across ten municipalities sheltering in over 55 evacuation sites. The highest numbers of IDPs are reported in Datu Saudi Ampatuan (17,000 IDPs) and Mamasapano (13,600). Food, shelter, water, hygiene kits, health, and protection needs remain unmet. Registering IDPs and identifying gaps in humanitarian assistance remains a major challenge. Insecurity affects access to the displaced population and the closure of major roads limits the free movement of IDPs. Insecurity is preventing livelihood activities, with no clear indication of the long-term impact this may have on farming and fishing, the main livelihoods activities of people in the area. Prolonged fighting is expected given the scale of the operation by the AFP.

