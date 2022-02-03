CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 3 February 2022

Colombia

Territorial disputes between armed groups in the municipalities of Istmina and Medio San Juan (Chocó department) have caused the mass displacement of around 870 people and confinement of more than 1,200 people since 12 January, including children. Protection assistance is needed for communities living in affected areas because of mobility restrictions and the presence of explosive devices. Cases of intimidation, kidnapping, physical violence, and targeted killings of civilians by armed groups have also been reported. Some of the displaced people are sheltered in the Community Council of Istmina, while others have begun to return to their homes without guarantees of protection. Neither municipality has shelters equipped to meet the needs of IDPs. Additional needs for the displaced and confined population are food, drinking water, medical care, and education.

DRC

On 25 January, at least 2,000 people fled Nyesisi, Ngugo, Ruhanga, Ngombi, Mugwata, and Gikeri villages to Rugari Centre locality (Rutshuru territory), in Nord Kivu, following attacks attributed to the March 23 Movement (M23) on Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) positions in the area. Several houses were looted and destroyed. Most IDPs are in makeshift shelters, churches, schools, or with host families; some are sleeping in the open air. Most of them fled with no belongings and do not yet wish to return to their place of origin, fearing for their security. They urgently need assistance in food, WASH, shelter, and medicine supply. Since November 2021, several attacks in Nord Kivu province have been attributed to M23. The number IDPs is expected to increase in case of an intensification of clashes between FARDC and M23. The resurgence of this armed group defeated in 2013 raises fears about a worsening of the humanitarian situation in this province, where many armed groups are already active.

Malawi

More than 870,000 people (194,000 households) across 19 districts have been affected by Tropical Storm Ana that made landfall in Southern and Central regions on 24 January. About 188,000 people have been displaced and are sheltering in schools, churches, hospitals, and crowded displacement camps with increased risk of COVID-19 transmission. At least 32 people were killed by the storm and subsequent floods. Humanitarian response has been hindered by power cuts, lack of organised camps, disruption of social services, and damage to the M1 road, which has prevented humanitarians from reaching affected households in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts. Supply chains have been disrupted and available stocks of goods do not meet the overall demand, resulting in higher prices. An increase in fuel prices from 1,150 to 2,000 Kwacha per litre was reported, as well as shortages of food items such as rice, flour, and bread. Priority needs for the displaced people are food and shelter.

