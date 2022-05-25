CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 25 May 2022

Colombia

The number of people affected by armed conflict over January-April 2022 increased by 300% compared to the same timespan in 2021. At least 345,300 people were affected in 2022, especially in the departments of the Pacific region and on the border with Venezuela. The population frequently faces armed strikes, assassinations, forced recruitment, the installation of anti-personnel mines, and confinement by armed groups. 56 events of mass displacement, displacing almost 79,000 people, were reported. At least 85% of the mass displacement and confinement occurred on the Pacific coast, bordering Panama to the north and Ecuador to the south, affecting mainly Afro-descendant and indigenous populations. At least 55,400 have been confined and in Chocó alone some 184 ethnic communities are recurrent victims of confinement. Food, shelter, protection, and healthcare are the main needs of the affected population. Insecurity, mobility restrictions, and armed clashes have hampered humanitarian assistance.

DRC

More than 25,000 people have fled their villages in Kalemie territory and are staying in safer areas in Tanganyika province because of intercommunal clashes since 10 May. At least 30 people were killed during these clashes and several others injured. Mala, Katolo and Musipi villages were completely burnt and property was stolen. Residents continue to preventively flee some villages and IDP sites, fearing further attacks. Most of the IDPs fled without their belongings and are staying with host families and in public buildings (school and churches). Others are living in makeshift shelters or in the open around Lake Tanganyika. In Kalemie town, which hosts most of the newly displaced, access to food is becoming increasingly difficult. The displaced people depend mainly on the generosity of the host community and had not received any assistance as at 17 May. Most urgent needs include shelter, food, NFIs, cash and healthcare.

Ukraine

Over 250 attacks on healthcare in Ukraine were recorded between 24 February and 25 May. This number constitutes over 76% of the total attacks on healthcare worldwide in the same timeframe. Attacks on healthcare have damaged and destroyed health facilities and supplies, and killed and injured patients and personnel.Targeting healthcare affects people’s ability to access medical care, including those with injuries, pregnant women including those with obstetric emergencies, and people with non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, needing ongoing treatment and care. Evacuation of patients and medical aid delivery to harder to reach areas, such as those with intense fighting, is challenging and people are facing shortages of medicines and medical supplies. About 50% of pharmacies in Ukraine are expected to be closed and many health workers cannot work or are displaced because of the fighting. Over 12 million people are estimated to need health assistance in Ukraine.

