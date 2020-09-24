CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 24 September 2020

Colombia

On 19 September, Colombia experienced two massacres that left at least 10 dead in the departments of Cauca and Nariño. 246 people have been killed in 61 massacres since beginning of 2020; the highest number since 2014. Antioquía, Cauca and Nariño (on the Pacific corridor) are some of the areas with the highest presence of armed groups fighting over the control of the territory. This is contributing to increased insecurity and high levels of violence across the country, resulting in deaths, forced displacement, confinement, and protection concerns related to presence of anti-personnel mines. Humanitarian needs of the affected population currently exceed the institutional response capacities. Violence has also hampered humanitarian access to affected areas, leading to delays on the registration of the victims and provision of protection assistance.

Mozambique

Approximately 310,000 people have been displaced in Northern Mozambique due to the ongoing conflict in Cabo Delgado since 2017, of which 60,000 are estimated to have been displaced in the past month. Continued violence is resulting in the deterioration of food security in Cabo Delgado and its periphery, where more than 280,000 people assessed are currently facing Crisis levels of food insecurity or above (IPC Phase 3+). Outbreaks of cholera and acute watery diarrhoea are exacerbating the crisis. At least 1,000 refugees have crossed the northern border into Tanzania, where the government fears a spillover of the violence. Insurgents took control of Mocimboa da Praia, the Mozambican government’s major port of resupply for military equipment, between 5-11 August 2020.

Nigeria

Over 200 people have been abducted by Boko Haram or ISWAP at illegal checkpoints on Borno state highways in the past three months. On 20 September, state officials from the Ministry of Health who were travelling to an IDP camp, were siezed by ISWAP insurgents. On 10 September, five employees of the Borno state Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, a staff member of Action Against Hunger, a local government worker, and a civilian were abducted in similar circumstances. 90% of the people kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2020 were seized on highways that serve as main supply routes. Robberies, burning of vehicles, abductions, and summary executions are often targeted against local traders, security forces, and humanitarian workers. These attacks are also increasing protection concerns for the civilian population, and worsening humanitarian access in Borno state.

