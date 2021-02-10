CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 10 February 2021

Colombia

On 8 February, Colombian President Ivan Duque presented the Temporary Protection Statute for Venezuelan Migrants for the regularisation of around 1 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants living in Colombia. The statute benefits Venezuelans with entry and stay permits, asylum seekers, holders of an ‘SC-2 laissez-passer’ document who are in the process of obtaining a visa from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and migrants in an irregular situation who can prove they were in Colombia before 31 January 2021. The statute will facilitate access to healthcare and legal employment opportunities for Venezuelan migrants and refugees. The objective is to allow Venezuelan migrants in Colombia to transfer from a temporary protection regime to an ordinary migration procedure that gives Venezuelan migrants 10 years to acquire a resident visa.

Djibouti

Over January-August, 194,000 people across the country are projected to face Crisis (IPC Phase3) or worse levels of acute food insecurity, an increase from 155,000 people in October-December 2020 period. Most of the people experiencing food insecurity live in urban areas (12%), followed by rural areas (4.5%), and camps (0.5%). Key drivers of food insecurity include COVID-19 restrictions; the desert locust invasion; and the impact of the floods in 2020, which damaged property and slowed the movement of goods. The armed conflict in Tigray (Ethiopia) will likely affect cross-border trade between the two countries, reducing food imports and increasing prices. Djibouti already imports 90% of its food commodities, making it highly dependent on international market prices. Deteriorating income and access to food is likely to affect the nutritional status of the population as more households will become unable to afford fresh nutritional food.

Libya

Around 1,500 migrants headed for Italy (Central Mediterranean Route) were intercepted on the Mediterranean Sea and returned to Libya by coastal authorities over 2-8 February. This is a major increase compared to 469 migrants returned in January 2021 and 126 migrants returned in December 2020. Around 2,000 migrants have been forcibly returned to Libya so far in 2021, with migrants from Sudan, Mali, and Côte d’Ivoire most commonly reported. Most of the returned migrants were transferred to detention centres where they are likely to face severe living conditions and protection issues. Migrants are exposed to severe protection risks such as killing, torture, arbitrary detention, sexual abuse, forced labour, extortion, and exploitation. 88 migrants have died while attempting to cross the Central Mediterranean route since the beginning of 2021. As at 10 February, 8% of people known to have attempted the crossing in 2021 have died, compared to 2% in the comparable timeframe of 2020.

