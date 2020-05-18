COVID-19: Regional Communications Working Group COVID-19 Activities, May 2020

Updated Working Group Situation:

The launch of the Acortemos DistanciasReduzindo A Distância- One Step Closer regional antixenophobia campaign has been postponed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Regional Communication Working Group is creating content to counter xenophobia adapted to the current pandemic context. In order to be inclusive of the languages spoken in the region, the products are developed in English,

Spanish and Portuguese. Some of the content that is being created for use in social media channels includes gifs, social cards and a digital performance played by Venezuelan musicians in the region.

The products aim to promote solidarity, create human connections, break down boundaries and overcome distances between people in difficult times.

Additionally, in coordination with the regional sectors of R4V, the Regional Communications Working Group is also developing and disseminating key messages through partners’ social media accounts.

Given the need to inform internal and external audiences about the developments on the response to refugees and migrants from Venezuela during the current context, the frequency of the R4V Newsletter is being issued on a weekly basis.

Priorities:

The recognition of the R4V brand by the response actors at the regional, sub-regional and national levels. R4V products and technical documents to be taken as reference in discussions on refugees and migrants from Venezuela. Promote tolerance and solidarity messages in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Over 80 communication products have been created by the Communications Group of the regional platform. Including standardized co-branding logos, sector icons and COVID-19 tags/templates to strengthen R4V Brand. Additionally, in coordination with the Regional Protection and Integration sectors, as well as the CwC working group, key messages in the context of COVID-19 have been adapted for social media in formats such as animated videos, gifs and social cards. The animated videos have been uploaded to the R4V YouTube Channel. Furthermore, a virtual musical concert will be streamed in the R4V YouTube channel in the upcoming month. The Communications Working Group has invited Venezuelan musicians across 12 countries in the region to record themselves performing from their houses, and the final product is intended to promote solidarity, break down boundaries and overcome distances between people. The song to be performed is an original composition from the Latin Vox Machine orchestra, based in Argentina, which includes Venezuelan refugees and migrants as members.

Over 6,000 opened R4V Newsletters in 2020

The Newsletter is published once a week since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. In the last month, 41 new persons have subscribed to the newsletter, totaling 834 subscribers worldwide. 23 newsletters have been sent since July 2019, 9 of them in 2020. Main interacting locations include Colombia, Panama and the US. In less than a year, the R4V newsletter already has an open and click rate above the average of non-profit newsletters. The regional communications working group has supported the GIFMM (the Colombian R4V National Platform) in the creation of their own weekly newsletter.

Over 23,000 new users to the R4V.info webpage in 2020.

Visits to the R4V response to COVID-19 dedicated section are included. Over 6,500 new user visits were recorded only in the last month. The top locations by visits are Colombia, the US and Peru.

The R4V COVID-19 section includes key information and documents on the response for refugees and migrants from Venezuela and their host communities in Latin America and the Caribbean in the current context. The weekly regional COVID-19 Flash Update has a download average of 270 times. Moreover, there have been 113,408 downloads of the English version of the RMRP 2020, and 5,692 of the Spanish version. The COVID-19 revised version of the RMRP 2020, which has been available for a short time, has had over 7,000 downloads. For more people to have access to this information, the communications working group links all the R4V communication products, as well as social media messages, newsletter and interactions with news outlets to the webpage.