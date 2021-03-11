COVID-19 food security update: Venezuelan migrants in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru (February 2021)

BACKGROUND

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an unprecedent health and socio-economic emergency that exacerbated existing vulnerabilities among more than three million Venezuelan migrants in Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, fleeing their country following the political and economic crisis.

The barriers to access income-generating activities, the lack of a regular status and the inability to satisfy their essential needs, aggravated by the COVID-19, are only few factors impacting migrants’ ability to cope with this emergency and a growing inequality is likely to exacerbate, pushing millions of migrants towards a silent pandemic of poverty and food insecurity.

This report is part of an ongoing study conducted with the objective to monitor trends overtime and assess the impact of COVID-19 on migrants’ ability to meet their food and other essential needs.