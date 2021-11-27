COVID-19 food security update: Venezuelan migrants in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru (August 2021)

BACKGROUND

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an unprecedent health and socio-economic emergency that exacerbated existing vulnerabilities among more than 3 million1 Venezuelan migrants2 in Colombia, Peru and Ecuador (Figure 1), fleeing their country following the political and economic crisis.

The barriers to access income-generating activities, the lack of a regular status and the inability to satisfy their essential needs, aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, are only few factors impacting migrants’ ability to cope with this emergency and a growing inequality is likely to exacerbate, pushing millions of migrants towards a continuous cycle of poverty and food insecurity.

This study is part of an ongoing study3 conducted with the objective to monitor trends overtime and assess the impact of COVID-19 on migrants’ ability to meet their food and other essential needs.