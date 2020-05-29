COVID-19 Disorder Tracker: Two month review - Latin America (22 Mar - 16 May 2020)

Two months into the COVID-19 pandemic, ACLED takes stock of key trends in political violence and protest activity across Latin America and the Caribbean.* This infographic is part of a special CDT Recap series reviewing eight weeks of data and analysis published as part of our COVID-19 Disorder Tracker.*

*For more information, see the CDT Spotlight reports referenced in this recap: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico: Cartel Violence, Mexico: Demonstration Activity, and Venezuela. *