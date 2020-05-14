Covid-19 Campaign to Prevent Gender-based Violence in Colombia

ICCO and its partner in Colombia, Alliance of Women Weavers of Life, launched the campaign ‘You’re Not Alone’, that aims to prevent gender-based violence during mandatory isolation for COVID -19. During the lockdown, more women could become victims of violence in their homes.

Colombia has been in quarantine for more than two months, time in which the calls to the national line reporting violence against women increased with 91%. In this context, the ‘You’re Not Alone’ campaign was set up to inform women. As part of the campaign, the Alliance of Women Weavers of Life activated a telephone line to provide psychosocial and legal accompaniment for affected women. Furthermore, the campaign raises awareness in the community about prevention of violence and redistribution of home care activities, that usually relies on women. All of this happens through radial and digital messages that have been sent to rural and urban areas of Putumayo.

“Putumayo is one of the most violent departments against women and children and has one of the highest rates of femicide. In this situation of COVID-19, the problem becomes more complex because this violent reality can increase even more during mandatory isolation. ‘You’re not alone’ provides exit options from situations of abuse, aggression and/or violations of all rights against women. We must be alert, which is why we offer support and advice lines to report and attend these cases”, says Fátima Muriel, representative of Alliance of Women Weavers of Life, ICCO’s partner.

During April and May, the campaign will be broadcasting radio spots, podcasts, images, live conversations on Facebook with local authorities and videos about different topics to guarantee the rights of women, children and adolescents in emergency during this pandemic.

This initiative is articulated with different organizations such as ACNUR, the Police, The Ombudsman’s office, local NGOs and local authorities who also provide psychological and legal support to guarantee the rights of women, children, and adolescents.

Project Women Who Transform

The campaign is part of ICCO’s project ‘Women who Transform’, financed by the European Union Trustfund, that will benefit 2.000 people (70% women and 25% young people) contributing to their social, political and economic empowerment, strengthening their capacities and leadership. At the same time, it seeks to strengthen economic initiatives, generate value and sustainability to their businesses and contribute to the food sovereignty of families and communities in seven municipalities in Putumayo.