22 Jan 2019

Corporate Strategies to Assist Post Conflict Peacebuilding in Colombia

Report
from Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO)
Published on 18 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (182.11 KB)

Rettberg, Angelika; Daniel Medina & Jason Miklian (2019) Corporate Strategies to Assist Post-Conflict Peacebuilding in Colombia, PRIO Policy Brief, 1. Oslo: PRIO.

​Colombia’s transition to a post-conflict country has brought security gains and economic benefits to many parts of the country. However, this transition has come amidst political polarization, state weakness, and continuing illicit economies. In this brief, we discuss how the private sector has reacted to this changing political and economic environment. We present lessons learned from our research, confirming that the “logic of the firm” takes different shapes in transition from conflict to peace. We recommend that policies to promote business participation in post-conflict peacebuilding should include the identification of specific business opportunities and potential markets in the regions and economic sectors considered most promising.

Brief Points

  • For most firms in Colombia, the formal end of the conflict with FARC in 2016 did not significantly change their political and economic outlook.

  • However, the peace deal has led firms to explore new markets in heretofore off-limits territories or sectors, and to expand their social investment programs.

  • CEOs tend to drive these actions, supported by state incentives including risk-sharing with national authorities and/or international cooperation agencies.

  • The success of business strategies for peaceful growth are contingent on significant spatial and sectoral variations that usually – but do not always – overlap with crisis and conflict.

