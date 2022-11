COP27: The climate emergency and the importance of sustainable development to raise social consciousness

The COP27 climate summit is not only one of the most important climate summits in the world where environmental issues, global warming, climate crisis and others are discussed; it also brings together members of states and their delegations to propose changes to combat the climate emergency.

In the framework of the United Nations on climate change this 2022, AbbaCol brings to the table a concrete and sustainable participation that contributes not only to what Colombia wants to achieve, but what we can achieve as a society.

Our contribution and commitment as an NGO:

ABBACOL IS COMMITTED TO THE COMMUNITIES AFFECTED BY THE WINTER WAVE AND FLOODING IN SOME AREAS OF COLOMBIA.

OUR PROJECTS ARE FOCUSED ON THE 2030 AGENDA, MITIGATING CLIMATE CHANGE AND GENERATING SELF-SUSTAINABILITY IN THE HUMANITARIAN PROGRAMMES THAT ARE DEVELOPED WITHIN THE COUNTRY.

AS AN NGO WE REITERATE THAT THE CREATION OF THE AMAZON BLOCK PROPOSED BY COLOMBIA, WILL NEED ACTION, SUPPORT AND ADAPTATION NOT ONLY FROM LOCAL COMMUNITIES BUT ALSO FROM NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANISATIONS THAT ARE WORKING AT A NATIONAL LEVEL COMMITTED TO THE ENVIRONMENT AND FOCUSING ON PROJECTS THAT ARE COMMITTED TO SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT.

WE ARE CREATING ADAPTIVE STRATEGIES IN OUR PROJECTS THAT FOCUS ON THE EMERGENCIES LEFT BY NATURAL DISASTERS.

AS AN NGO WE BELIEVE THAT THE WORK THAT THE COLOMBIAN GOVERNMENT IS CARRYING OUT IN FAVOUR OF LIFE AND THE ENVIRONMENT IS ESSENTIAL, FOR THIS REASON THE PARTICIPATION AND THE VOICE OF NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANISATIONS IN COLOMBIA IS ESSENTIAL IN ORDER TO WORK TOGETHER.

ABBACOL calls on world leaders, organisations and the Colombian government to generate more effective humanitarian climate action:

INCREASE THE CALL FOR URGENT AND TIMELY ACTION TO COMBAT THE IMPACTS THAT CLIMATE CHANGE IS LEAVING IN COLOMBIA AND ITS BORDERING COUNTRIES.

PRIORITISE PEOPLE BEING AFFECTED BY THE WINTER WAVE AND FLOODING IN COLOMBIA

INCREASE CLIMATE AWARENESS AMONG PEOPLE

CLIMATE FINANCE ACCESSIBILITY

