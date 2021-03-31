Community Stabilization Activity (CSA): Helping address increased migration to Colombia from Venezuela

OVERVIEW

The Community Stabilization Activity (CSA) provides technical assistance to the Government of Colombia (GOC) to address increasing migration from Venezuela. Colombian municipal and departmental governments in the border region are among those most impacted by the country’s history of conflict and they lack institutional capacities and funding needed to serve their Colombian constituents. The sudden influx of migrates from Venezuela in these communities has further overwhelmed these government actors and made it difficult for them to fulfill their roles and responsibilities. Recognizing these challenges, CSA helps receptor communities integrate migrant populations and works with the GOC to develop and implement a comprehensive mass migration public policy. CSA is being implemented in 13 departments and runs from August 2018 - August 2021.

COMPONENTS

DEVELOPING A COMPREHENSIVE ASSISTANCE STRATEGY

CSA improves GOC capacities to provide humanitarian assistance and processes of documentation for Venezuelan migrants in a timely manner. CSA also supports the GOC’s efforts to address mass migration public policy at the local level.

PROMOTING SOCIO-ECONOMIC AND CULTURAL INCLUSION

CSA encourages the GOC, municipal governments, civil society organizations and the private sector to work together to identify socio-economic and cultural inclusion opportunities at the local level. CSA also develops communication campaigns against xenophobia, discrimination and exploitation in receptor communities.

IMPROVING MIGRANT ACCESS TO HEALTHCARE

CSA facilitates migrant and host community access to basic medical assistance by organizing mobile health brigades, developing healthcare events and working with public hospitals and clinics to improve care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CSA developed virtual access for medical consultations and direct assistance to homes when needed. CSA also promotes preventative health care through trainings and communication strategies.

RESULTS