Colombia + 1 more
Community Stabilization Activity (CSA): Helping address increased migration to Colombia from Venezuela
OVERVIEW
The Community Stabilization Activity (CSA) provides technical assistance to the Government of Colombia (GOC) to address increasing migration from Venezuela. Colombian municipal and departmental governments in the border region are among those most impacted by the country’s history of conflict and they lack institutional capacities and funding needed to serve their Colombian constituents. The sudden influx of migrates from Venezuela in these communities has further overwhelmed these government actors and made it difficult for them to fulfill their roles and responsibilities. Recognizing these challenges, CSA helps receptor communities integrate migrant populations and works with the GOC to develop and implement a comprehensive mass migration public policy. CSA is being implemented in 13 departments and runs from August 2018 - August 2021.
COMPONENTS
DEVELOPING A COMPREHENSIVE ASSISTANCE STRATEGY
CSA improves GOC capacities to provide humanitarian assistance and processes of documentation for Venezuelan migrants in a timely manner. CSA also supports the GOC’s efforts to address mass migration public policy at the local level.
PROMOTING SOCIO-ECONOMIC AND CULTURAL INCLUSION
CSA encourages the GOC, municipal governments, civil society organizations and the private sector to work together to identify socio-economic and cultural inclusion opportunities at the local level. CSA also develops communication campaigns against xenophobia, discrimination and exploitation in receptor communities.
IMPROVING MIGRANT ACCESS TO HEALTHCARE
CSA facilitates migrant and host community access to basic medical assistance by organizing mobile health brigades, developing healthcare events and working with public hospitals and clinics to improve care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CSA developed virtual access for medical consultations and direct assistance to homes when needed. CSA also promotes preventative health care through trainings and communication strategies.
RESULTS
- Provided essential physical and emotional care services to 3,572 Venezuelan migrants who crossed the border on foot;
- Helped 285 migrants receive temporary shelter services in Bogota and Cali (Valle del Cauca);
- Provided 4,484 migrant children and adolescents with shelter and care services, including psychosocial assistance;
- Helped issue 26,800 Civil Birth Records to migrants through technical support to 84 registration offices;
- Referred 7,050 migrants and Colombian returnees to attention routes;
- Trained 443 public officials, 376 Venezuelan migrants and 279 businessmen on Colombian labor legislation and access to employment through workshops;
- Provided 1,519 migrants in Villa del Rosario (Norte de Santander) with food and nutrition services;
- Trained 1,270 migrants in psychosocial support, entrepreneurship planning, and investment projects and costs in order to create business plans;
- Engaged 62 people in xenophobia, discrimination and exploitation prevention activities; and
- Guaranteed that 5,641 people received basic healthcare service through extra-mural health days.