Commending Colombia’s Commitment to Peace Process, Security Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution 2655 (2022) Extending Mandate of Verification Mission (SC/15082)

The Security Council decided today to extend the mandate of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia for one year, unanimously adopting resolution 2655 (2022).

By that text (to be issued as document S/RES/2655), the 15-member Council renewed that mandate until 31 October 2023 and expressed its willingness to work with the Government of Colombia on further extension, based on mutual agreement.

The Council also requested the Secretary-General to provide the organ with detailed recommendations on how the verification of certain provisions of the Final Agreement for Ending the Conflict and Building a Stable and Lasting Peace would be carried out, as requested by Colombia’s Foreign Minister.

Further, the Council requested the Secretary-General to confirm any implications for the configuration of the Verification Mission within 45 days of the resolution’s adoption and expressed its intent to swiftly consider the same.

Speaking after the vote, Juan Ramón de la Fuente Ramírez (Mexico) said the resolution establishes a pathway for the Verification Mission to broaden its responsibilities in the peace process in cooperation with the Government of Colombia. Mexico will continue supporting implementation of the Final Agreement, especially on the ethnic front. He also said that — based on Mexico’s experience in co-sponsoring resolutions in the Council — the active participation of elected members in drafting Council products enriches the same and, therefore, should continue.

James Kariuki (United Kingdom) welcomed the renewed momentum for peace in Colombia, along with its Foreign Minister’s request for the Verification Mission to monitor progress on rural reform and the Final Agreement’s ethnic chapter. Today’s unanimous adoption demonstrates the Council’s continued commitment to peace in Colombia and the comprehensive implementation of the Final Agreement, he added.

Martin Kimani (Kenya) commended Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s efforts to accelerate implementation of the Final Agreement, as well as his desire to address the disproportionate impact of violence and marginalization on Afro-Colombian and indigenous communities. He thanked Council members who recognized that just, fair inclusion — particularly of the most-vulnerable and most-excluded — is key to successful peacebuilding and State competence. He also voiced hope that such inclusion will form a greater part of future deliberations and decisions. Noting Colombia’s positive response to the needs of Afro-Colombians, he said that, as his country nears the end of its term on the Council, it leaves confident that Colombia’s peace process will set an example for the rest of the world.

Jeffrey DeLaurentis (United States) said that his country has been a steadfast partner to Colombia and its people throughout the peace process, noting that the United States became the first international accompanier of the Final Agreement’s ethnic chapter. That chapter recognizes that there can be no lasting peace without justice and equality for all of Colombia, including Afro-Colombians and indigenous peoples. He added that work must continue towards peace, and that the United States will continue its partnership with Colombia in this endeavour.

João Genésio de Almeida Filho (Brazil) stressed that the Council’s work pertaining to Colombia responds to the Government’s expressed needs. He also welcomed that Colombia’s sovereign will was fully reflected in the adopted resolution, particularly regarding rural reform and the Final Agreement’s ethnic chapter. He went on to express hope that the Verification Mission can continue building the pathway to peace.

The meeting began at 10:29 a.m. and ended at 10:40 a.m.